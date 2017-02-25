OU Sooner quarterback arrested in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – – University of Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested early Saturday Morning in Fayetteville.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:30am on Saturday.

Mayfield is charged with Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Fleeing, and Resisting Arrest.

Mayfield is due to be in court on April 7.

According to ESPN.com report, a police officer was flagged down to take an assault and battery report at about 2:29 a.m. Saturday. The person who flagged the officer was yelling at Mayfield, who told the officer he had been trying to break up an altercation. The officer asked Mayfield to stay so that he could take his statement, at which point Mayfield began “yelling profanities and causing a scene,” according to the report.

“We are aware of the matter and are learning the details,” the university said in a statement. “We don’t have any other information at this time.”

Charges

Description Court Date Time Bond PUBLIC INTOXICATION FAYETTEVILLE DISTRICT COURT 04/07/2017 08:00 1535 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FAYETTEVILLE DISTRICT COURT 0 FLEEING FAYETTEVILLE DISTRICT COURT 0 RESISTING ARREST / ACTIVE OR PASSIVE FAYETTEVILLE DISTRICT COURT 0 RULE 8.1 HEARING FAYETTEVILLE DISTRICT COURT 02/27/2017 08:00 0

Washington County Sheriff Report: https://www.so.washington.ar.us/res/Detainee.aspx?bn=4187225