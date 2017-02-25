Liberty Hill led by basketball royalty

LIBERTY HILL (KXAN) — Liberty Hill basketball team is made from years of hard work. Really. From elementary to high school, this team has indeed grown up together.

“Since 4th grade, yeah 4th grade. It’s been a while,” junior Bethany Mcleod said.

Back to back trips to the 4A state tournament and the expectation to return, this year– this family is set on going the distance.

We have so much heart and so much drive. We want it so bad that…we have a good chance,” senior Madeline Cheney said.

“I tried to avoid the conversation for as long as I could and by midseason I embraced it. They’ve accepted that role. They understand where they need to be,” coach Chris Lange said.

“That’s where we want to be at the end of the year and come home proud to our home gym,” junior Sedona Prince said.

Home is the key component. Sedona Prince is high school basketball royalty in terms of size and interest. A nationally ranked player college basketball programs around the country covet. Named after the city in Arizona, Sedona decided to stay home with the Texas Longhorns.

“Texas was always there and I always loved it very deeply,” Prince said.

It wasn’t always the easy pick, the 6-7 junior looked around at the likes of Notre Dame and UConn before coming back to Texas coach Karen Aston and her staff.

“They let me know that I was one of their biggest priorities and whenever I go up there it’s just a great atmosphere to be in. They constantly let me know that they’re here for me whatever I want to do they’ll support me, they’ll help me with it and yeah they’re right down the street,” Prince said.

What makes Prince special is the college interest never swayed her support away from her family on the court.

“She was always taller than us. By 7th and 8th grade, she was a head taller than everyone and it’s still been the same. We’ve grown and she’s grown,” junior Kandyn Faurie said.

“Definitely helps with the height thing…rebounding. I don’t know kind of when we get in trouble we just throw the ball up there and she gets it,” Cheney said.

With that size it sounds so simple, though it hardly is.

“It’s not just being tall. I’ve had tall post players before, but it’s being tall and being skilled. It’s a real nice luxury to have a player like that surrounded by a bunch of quality players,” Coach Lange said

The quality time together is what makes Liberty Hill a state championship caliber team.