Kyle police officer shoots car as it charges at him; no one hurt

By Published:
An officer fired at a vehicle after it charged at him in Kyle on Feb. 25, 2017. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)
An officer fired at a vehicle after it charged at him in Kyle on Feb. 25, 2017. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – A Kyle police officer opened fire when a man driving a car charged at him with his vehicle Saturday evening, Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett told KXAN.

It happened when the officer attempted to do a traffic stop on the car at about 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Masonwood Drive.

The officer got out of his patrol vehicle to approach the car, and that’s when the driver charged at the officer, Chief Barnett said.

At that point, the officer fired several shots into the vehicle – how many is unknown at this time.

But the gunfire didn’t stop the car. It continued rolling forward, then wrecked and caught on fire, the chief said.

The driver was the only person in the car, and he did not suffer any serious injuries or gunshot wounds – only a few scratches from the wreck, Chief Barnett said.

Police would not release his identity at this time, and he has not yet been charged with any crimes. But he is in police custody, and police told KXAN he could face charges for assault or assault of a police officer.

The officer was uninjured, and there is no word yet if he will be placed on leave while an investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew on the way and will provide more information as it becomes available.

