Hundreds rally at Capitol for ‘No Ban, No Wall’ protest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s actions regarding the border wall along Mexico and the travel ban that targeted seven countries with majority Muslim populations.

They attended the “No Ban, No Wall” rally, chanting slogans including, “We will rise up! We will rise up!”

Speakers and attendees said the President’s policies are hurting Latino and Muslim families and should be stopped.

Josue Esau Romero Velaques attended the protest, and he said he came to the United States illegally as a child. Now, he attends college here.

“The problems of crime, the problems of separation are still going to exist,” he said. “It’s just easy to blame somebody — a group.

“It’s been obviously done throughout history, too. It’s easy to blame other people that you don’t understand. The problem is also that you don’t understand,” Velaques said.

President Trump said he plans to sign a new travel ban next week, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to start building the wall in mid-April 2017.