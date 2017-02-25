2017 Oscar Predictions: Who will win this year?

(WFLA) — After a phenomenal awards season so far and months of debate, WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross is breaking down her final Oscar predictions in the four major categories.

Best Picture

The two most prominent films this awards season were La La Land and Moonlight.

Even though Moonlight is really the more serious film, La La Land takes us to a place of heartache and dreams, deviating from all the commotion in the world. WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross said she believes La La Land will take home the most coveted academy award for Best Picture.

Best Actor

Casey Affleck and Denzel Washington are the two favorites in this category.

But, with Affleck’s recent turmoil in the news and Washington’s prominence in the industry, WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross said she’s picking Denzel Washington for his heroic performance in Fences.

Best Actress

Emma Stone’s presence in La La Land is inspiring and everyone loves a dream chaser.

But, Natalie Portman truly made rich art with her role as Jackie Kennedy.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross said she thinks it will be a close call between the two, but ultimately she thinks the witty Emma Stone will snag this award.

Best Animated Film

What’s a bunny to do when all she wants to be is a community hero?

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross said she loves Zootopia because it shows the struggle of an underdog fighting for success. The flick is about overcoming life’s obstacles, and therefore, she said she thinks it’s a shoe-in for this prestigious title.

