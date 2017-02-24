VIDEO: After standing for more than 100 years, power plant imploded

NBC News Published: Updated:
Cleveland power plant imploded (NBC News)
Cleveland power plant imploded (NBC News)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (NBC News) – It stood for more than a century, but this morning the First Energy Lakeshore power plant in Cleveland is nothing more than a pile of rubble.

Shortly after 1 o’clock Friday morning, crews set off explosives imploding the age-old structure.

It took 200 pounds of explosives to knock down the 306-foot concrete stack and associated 170-foot boiler building.

At its peak, the plant supplied power for about a thousand homes an hour, while fueling employment for more than 350 employees in its final chapter.

Once the debris is cleared the top two feet of topsoil will be removed and it will be returned to green space until a future use for the site can be determined.

