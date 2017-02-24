UIL transgender policy playing out in the state wrestling tournament

CYPRESS, Texas (KXAN/AP) — More than two dozen Central Texas athletes are competing in the state wrestling tournament near Houston, but most of the attention is on a competitor from the Dallas area.

Mack Beggs, a transgender teenager from Euless, defeated his female opponent in the first round of match on Friday.

Controversially, 17-year-old Beggs is competing against girls because the state’s governing policy for athletics requires students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates.

On Feb. 19, Beggs posted the following message on his public Facebook page:

“The thing is, we want to wrestle each other. I feel so sick and disgusted by the discrimination not by the kids, the PARENTS AND COACHES. These kids don’t care who you put in front of them to wrestle. We just want to WRESTLE. THEY are taking that away from me and from the people I’m competing with. SHARE SO WE CAN MAKE A CHANGE FOR THIS SPORT AND DISCRIMINATION!”

According to KPRC in Houston, Beggs won a regional championship after two opposing wrestlers forfeited, apparently over concerns that Beggs has an unfair advantage because of testosterone treatments that are part of the transition. He improved to 53-0 with the win over Taylor Latham in the 110-pound class on Friday.

At the match’s end, he shook hands with Latham before pointing high in the stands to cheering fans wearing the colors of his school, Euless Trinity. Seconds later, his coach whisked Beggs and his grandmother into an area restricted to athletes and coaches.

Local wrestlers competing in the state tournament

Two Round Rock ISD athletes from McNeil High School are competing in the Texas state wrestling tournament, along with one Pflugerville ISD student. Nine Austin ISD high schools are represented at the tournament as well. Here’s a breakdown of those schools:

Akins: 1 girl

Anderson: 1 girl

Bowie: 2 boys, 3 girls

Crockett: 1 boy

Lanier: 2 girls

LBJ: 1 boy, 2 girls

McCallum: 2 girls

Reagan: 1 girl

Travis: 2 boys

