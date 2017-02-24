Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Storms ripped through Central Texas earlier this week, leading to 4 tornado touchdowns in the Austin area, and an additional 4 in the San Antonio area. Video caught of the severe weather showed us a Union Pacific train that was blown of its tracks, wreckage from houses strewn across yards and families working hard to pick up the pieces. These are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Texas man faces charges for dragging dog with scooter

4. Union Pacific train blown off tracks during severe weather

3. Package stolen off Mueller doorstep

2. Storms rip through Central Texas

1. DWI suspect does cartwheels during sobriety test

