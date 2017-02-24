Three suspects wanted for armed carjackings in Bastrop County, Austin

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies released surveillance photos of three suspects involved in carjackings in Bastrop County and Austin this week.

A man was about to leave his property in the 8100 block of Wolf Lane in Del Valle at 1:49 a.m. on Tuesday when a white truck pulled up behind him. The victim said the suspects made him lay on the ground at gunpoint. They left with the man’s black pickup truck and drove north on Wolf Lane toward State Highway 71.

Shortly after, at 1:55 a.m., a store clerk at the Circle K convenience store, located at 2854 SH 71, called 911 to report an armed robbery. A customer walked in and was forced to stay on the ground. He told police he noticed a white truck in the parking lot before he entered the store. The suspect then left the store after demanding money and headed north on Tucker Hill Lane.

Deputies found the white truck abandoned about a block behind the store and determined the truck had been stolen in a similar carjacking in Austin Tuesday morning

At 9:30 a.m., Austin police found another of the suspects’ stolen trucks in the parking lot of the Food Spot convenience store at 6607 Pleasant Valley Rd. in Austin. Surveillance video showed three suspects getting out of the truck in the parking lot at 2:33 a.m. One of the men went into the store to try to buy a gas container. All three spoke briefly with two other men in a maroon PT Cruiser, which then left the parking lot.

The three suspects then walked away west on Pleasant Valley Road.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male of thin build, with black hair, light facial hair, around 18 years old and wearing a dark gray hoodie and dark-colored pants with light-colored spots.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male of thin build, with black hair, around 18 years old, wearing a dark-colored jacket with an unknown logo on the left chest and a light-colored collar and liner, dark-colored Nike shorts. He may also have had a Bluetooth-type phone device on his left ear, deputies say.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male of thin build, around 18 years old, wearing a white t-shirt with an unknown logo on the front, a dark-colored hoodie jacket with “Disneyland” on the back, as well as on the front chest and light-colored pants, possibly blue jeans.

As for the two Hispanic males in the PT Cruiser, they are not considered suspects but are being sought for help identifying the three suspects.

The first subject, the driver, is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair, medium build, around 20 years old, wearing a black and white striped shirt, dark-colored jacket with a hood, light colored pants. Temporary tags were on the vehicle.

The second subject is described as a Hispanic male of thin build, 18 years old, wearing a gray sweatshirt with a black “23” logo on the front and black shorts. The man was also wearing a black knit cap with an Air Jordan logo on the front.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or subjects is asked to call the Bluebonnet Area Crime Stoppers at 866-930-TIPS or online here. Deputies say you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. Reference Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office case #17-S-00960.

Wolf Lane and nearby Linden Road have been the location of multiple violent incidents in the past year, including a woman shot to death on Wolf Lane in October 2016 and two people shot and wounded on Linden Loop on Tuesday.