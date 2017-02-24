St. Edward’s basketball a family on and off the court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s only one rule if you want to be involved in basketball at St. Ed’s: You have to be family.

“it seems that way,” St. Edward’s University head coach Andre Cook joked. “It’s been unbelievable.”

On the Hilltoppers’ 16-man roster, there are two sets of brothers. Twin brothers.

“Playing college basketball together is something we’ve always wanted to do growing up,” St. Edward’s freshman Mark Paterson said. “So now that it’s a reality, it’s really cool that it’s actually happening.”

“It’s really different from what we were used to,” added Alex Doria, a freshman forward from Sao Paulo, Brazil. “You kinda see the same similarities.”

Alex Doria and his brother Lucas are fraternal twins, while Mark and Matt Patterson are identical twins.

“Matt and Mark, we always call them the twins because they look so much alike,” Cook said. “With those guys, it’s just, they finish each other’s sentences. Those guys are inseparable. Lucas and Alex are a little bit different, they’re more friends”

And the family connections don’t just stop on the court. Two of the Hilltoppers’ assistants are brothers.

“Every coach talks about how he wants this team to be a family,” Taylor Land said. “Well, Coach Cook has kinda taken that one step further, and we literally have family.”

Even though they didn’t play together in college, Taylor went to St. Ed’s and Cooper played at Wright State, the two teamed up professionally overseas.

“You just always know where he is without having to see him cause you’ve watched him play, and you’ve played with him for so long,” Cooper Land said.

“We can kind of understand where the brothers are coming from on the court,” Taylor added. “And it’s a lot of fun to see them play together because, kinda similar to us, they know where the other one’s gonna be all the time.”

It’s those connections both on the court and off that are giving the Hilltoppers high hopes for the postseason.

“It’s an opportunity to be together that many people don’t have,” Lucas Doria said. “It’s really nice to have a brother here, not just a group of friends”

“We all know each other so well, we’re all best friends,” Matt Paterson said. “We got all the brothers, so we all just play well together.”

“It’s my job to get these close pockets and make it into one group,” Cook said. “One big, close family cause that’s what’s gonna be the difference.”