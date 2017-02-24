With a fun and approachable feel, Scout & Molly’s is the perfect spot to find something for a special occassion, or just to stock up on basics like jeans and fun tee’s. Spring forward into fashion with Host Amanda Tatom and Scout & Molly‘s owner Dinah Obied as they take a look at Spring and Summer fashion trends including banker stripes, split sleeves and graphic tees. Scout & Molly’s at Domain NORTHSIDE is located at 3211 Palm Way, suite136. For store hours and more details, go to ScoutAndMollys.com.

Sponsored by Domain NORTHSIDE. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.