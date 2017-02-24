Surveillance photos show woman accused of using stolen credit cards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman accused of stealing credit cards and then using them at a north Austin Walmart was caught on surveillance video.

Austin police say the woman used the cards at the Walmart at 12900 N. Interstate 35, near Parmer Lane, Monday.

Earlier, at around 5:38 p.m., officers were called to Clayton Lane in east Austin for the robbery of the cards. No injuries or weapons were reported.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic woman, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5 inches tall, “heavy set,” and last seen wearing a black dress, black boots and a camouflage zip-up hoodie.

The woman’s car is possibly a 2000-2006 Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute. APD’s Robbery Unit is asking for your help identifying and locating the suspect.

If you have any information call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.