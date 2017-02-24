Parents believe missing Kyle teenager may be with man she met online

Related Coverage Missing Kyle teenager may be in Austin or Wimberley

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who they say could be in the Austin or Wimberley area with a 19-year-old man. Police say they are actively investigating this case so they can’t release many details at this time.

However, her parents tell us they think she met a man online and left home to meet him. “I think she meant to leave, and that’s hard to say, but I don’t think she meant to be gone for this long,” said Kylei Glasgow’s mother, Tammie Melber.

Melber says the last time she saw her daughter was Wednesday night.

“She was in a good mood and she sat and she ate with us and hung out with us. Then, around nine, she turned in and went to bed,” said Melber.

Thursday morning Melber went to wake her daughter to get ready for school, but Glasgow wasn’t in her bed.

“I walked in her room and called her name several times, went to her bed and pulled back her covers and she wasn’t there. So, I went to the front porch, I went to the back porch and every room and couldn’t find her anywhere,” she said.

Melber and her husband Jason Melber searched the entire neighborhood, going to the parks and other spots her daughter usually goes, but there was no sign of her. “Nothing in her room was gone, her backpack was there which is what she always takes when she goes anywhere and everything was in her room, her makeup, her hair supplies, everything just she’s missing,”

Glasgow’s parents contacted police and immediately started piecing the story together. Her daughter’s friends tell Melber she met a man online.

“They both said that she had mentioned that she was dating a boy that was supposed to be 16,” said Melber.

Police believe that man goes by the name of Sky and says he could be 19 or 20 years old and may be driving a blue Hummer or SUV in the Austin or Wimberley area.

Finding out about the man was hard for her parents. “I’m really freaking out on the inside; I’m just trying to maintain my composure so I don’t just completely break down and lose it,” said Melber.

Melber says she has talked with her daughter about the dangers of meeting people online. “I never thought she would fall for it… but she did,” she said. “It’s really out of character for her.”

Kyle police ask that you call them at 512-268-3232 or your local law enforcement agency if you know of Glasgow’s location.