Statewide ‘No-Kill’ bill could save pets needing quick medical help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This month Austin is celebrating six years being a “no-kill” city. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for shelters to care for pets without a license.

The bill, which will be filed on Friday, would also open the door for the “no kill” movement to reach other cities across the state. Lawmakers who wrote the bill say the laws on the books are too old and out of touch with the “no-kill” direction many cities in the state are going.

They say vets and volunteers at those shelters have different roles than traditional shelters. Many times they need to be able to give an animal quick medical attention.

A few years ago, the State’s Veterinarian Board almost shut down the “no kill” movement. The board ruled that the shelters needed to have ownership of an animal for a number of days before volunteers could give medical care to a pet. However, without proper immediate medical attention, many animals are vulnerable to euthanization.

If passed, the bill would allow shelters — like Austin Pets Alive — to give care to animals without the pet owner’s permission. Sen. Kirk Waston, D-Austin and Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, wrote the bill. They say this bill makes it clear what “no-kill” shelters can do with the state supporting more of them.

“In many ways, really having something in state law that says here’s how you will handle a no-kill shelter situation, is an acknowledgment that no no-kill shelters are here to stay,” says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says another city looking to support more “no kill” shelters is San Antonio.

