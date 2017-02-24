Mother and baby daughter found dead in Killeen home

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Killeen Police car (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Killeen Police car (KXAN File Photo)

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a woman and her baby were found dead inside a home in Killeen.

A 911 call reporting an unresponsive woman and infant was made at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday. First responders arriving to the 2400 block of Lavender Lane found the woman and baby lying on the floor inside the house.

Killeen police say someone who lives in the home found the two not breathing. Holley Shavahn Newkirk, 36, and her baby, Teegan Newkirk, were pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m.

While the cause of death is undetermined, and an autopsy has been ordered and detectives say they see no signs of foul play at this time.

