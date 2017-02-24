Judge denies request to delay lawsuit against Texas voter ID

AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — A long-running lawsuit over Texas’ contentious voter ID law will move forward in federal court, even as the Republican-controlled Legislature considers how best to modify it.

A federal judge on Friday denied a request from the U.S. Justice Department and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to delay the case.

The Trump administration joined with Texas to ask that next week’s hearing be postponed until June when the Texas Legislature’s session finishes. A bill revising the strict voter ID law was filed this week to address previous court rulings that found it discriminatory against poor, largely minority Texans.

The request nonetheless was the latest signal that the Trump administration may scrap the federal government’s opposition to the law. President Barack Obama’s Justice Department had joined civil rights groups contesting the law.

Currently, to cast a ballot in person in Texas, one needs the following:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

If someone doesn’t have any of the listed IDS, they can (1) sign a sworn statement that there is a reason why they don’t have any of the IDs listed above, and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Paystub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).