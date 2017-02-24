How to score tickets to Hamilton

Related Coverage Broadway hit Hamilton coming to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Broadway sensation Hamilton is coming to Austin. Don’t hold your breath though, it won’t be here until 2018 or even 2019.

While tickets for Hamilton are not on sale in Austin yet, musical lovers can start getting in line starting in 2018 to be the first ones to score a seat to the show.

The musical will be presented by the Lexus Broadway in Austin presented by Texas Performing Arts. When the tickets do go on sale, season subscribers get first dibs.

The art director for the Texas Performing Arts says the best way to guarantee tickets to the hot show is to purchase a subscription for the 2017-18 Season. Subscribers who renew for the 2018-29 Season will be able to guarantee their tickets to the Austin show before the tickets go on sale to the public.

Subscriptions are already on sale for the 2017-2018 season starting at $135. The deadline to buy a subscription is March 24.

Dates for the Austin show have not been announced.