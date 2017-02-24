Free fun in Austin from from cash bash, to school fairs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From honoring a music legend, to getting your kids ready for summer, there is a lot of free fun planned in Austin this weekend.
- Nurture My Child Summer Camp Fair: Summer is coming up and the Nurture My Child Camp Fair wants to help you pick the right camp for your kids. Representatives from more than 60 camps will be at the event. The fair kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center on West Anderson Lane.
- Cash Bash: Celebrate the life of musician Johnny Cash and a well known neighborhood cat named Cash on Saturday at 5 p.m. Head over to In.gredients on Manor Road with your guitar and a story for a night of musical fun.
- Recycled Reads’ 8 Year Anniversary: The Austin Public Library’s used bookstore is celebrating its eighth birthday on Saturday. The part of Recycled Reads on Burnet Road starts at noon. It includes a puppet show, live music and a pop-up boutique.
- Austin Alternative School Fair: Meet Austin’s top educators who are creating innovative learning approaches for students. Learn about different schools and educational programs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whole Foods on 525 North Lamar Blvd.
- The Spirit 105.9 Private School Fair: For parents seeking private schooling options, check out the showcase on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Great Hill Baptist Chuck on Jollyville Road.