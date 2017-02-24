Fifth grade Round Rock student dies after emergency on school bus

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A fifth grade student at a Round Rock elementary school is dead after an emergency on a school bus Thursday.

In a notice to parents, Round Rock ISD officials said that the Laurel Mountain Elementary student had a “non-traffic” related emergency on the bus during the ride home after school around 3 p.m.

When the bus driver was told, he pulled over to help in the 9100 block of Caira Cove. Austin-Travis County EMS was called to assist and took the child to Dell Children’s Medical Center in critical, life-threatening condition.

The school has called counselors to be on campus as long as they are needed.

Parents are being urged to talk to their children and have them express their feelings.