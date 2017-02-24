FBI warning UT Austin about phone scam

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The phone rings and panic ensues as the caller says they are with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and need immediate payments of unpaid taxes.

The real FBI is warning the University of Texas at Austin community that this a phone scam targeting unsuspecting students. The FBI says they have recently received an increasing number of reports of this fraud scheme from across Texas as well. Even if the call seems legitimate because they have your name, background, and phone number, the FBI says you should hang up immediately.

The people calling also claim to be with the Internal Revenue Service demanding payments and threatening to arrest the person if they don’t comply. The FBI says the scammers usually have thick accents and call from a masked phone number showing up as the FBI’s Wichita Falls office (940-766-4441).

The community is warned that government agencies, like the FBI and IRS, never demand money over the phone.

If you receive a scam call, you are asked to contact the FBI San Antonio Field Office at (210)225-6741. You can also file a complaint online here.