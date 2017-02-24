Drivers say new signal light installed on RM 2222 to make area safer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ranch to Market 2222 at Mount Bonnell Road in west Austin is busy throughout the day not just during peak travel times in the mornings and evenings.

A signal light was installed and activated earlier this week. The city of Austin says the light was installed to address significant safety concerns resulting from making turns at the intersection.

We talked with drivers who live in the area and they said that exiting the neighborhood felt unsafe before the signal light was installed.

“The left-hand turn is a bit dangerous and that’s why we need it,” said Martha-Cary Sadler, who works in the area and says she’s been nervous about the intersection in the past.

“I hope I didn’t have to take a left onto 2222. You can’t always see traffic coming into town,” she said.

Before the signal light was installed, making a left-hand turn could be treacherous as it was a blind turn into oncoming westbound traffic from Mount Bonnell Road onto RM 2222.

Other drivers who commute through the area wrote to us at KXAN News expressing that the signal light would slow down the traffic flow in the area, especially on RM 2222. Sadler say stopping at a signal light is worth avoiding any unfortunate outcomes.

“But for people who live over here, it’s very helpful. It’s going to be more stopping on 2222, which will slow traffic down, but in the long run it is safer.”

The city of Austin confirms that the next signal light to be installed will be in south Austin at Manchaca Road and Monarch Drive. The light will be activated in March.