DPS graduates largest trooper class in more than 16 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-hundred and thirty-four new Texas Highway Patrol troopers are fanning out across the state after they graduated from a 24-week program Friday.

For Matthew Gaitan, donning the “Texas Tan” is a dream he’s had since he was a young boy. “I love the state of Texas,” says Gaitan. “It’s an honor to say that I can wear that same uniform.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety says this graduating class had 16 women and is the agency’s largest class in more than 16 years. The oldest graduate is 51 years old and the youngest is 21 years old.

In 2015, the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott authorized 250 additional trooper positions to be permanently stationed in the border area (DPS Regions 3 and 4). To fill those positions, DPS ramped up recruiting efforts across the state. A spokesperson for DPS says the 250 positions were filled with the last graduating class in December.

In November, a KXAN Investigation revealed very few of the arrests DPS troopers are making on the border are the bad guys they were sent to catch. In fact, most are drunk drivers. And when the worst criminals are actually apprehended, they often do not go to prison.

DPS is currently accepting applications for recruit classes scheduled for 2018. The next application deadline is June 20 for the class beginning Jan. 7, 2018. Click here to apply or for more information about joining the legion of brave and outstanding officers at the Texas Department of Public Safety. With this class, the agency has 2,990 commissioned officers in the Highway Patrol division.