Domestic violence bill would help survivors get back on their feet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn, D-Texas, is coming to Austin on Friday to raise awareness about his proposed domestic violence bill which would prioritize funding for survivors who need help with housing, and other key items they need to get back on their feet.

The Senator is taking part in a round-table discussion with the CEO of SAFE Alliance Kelly White, the Texas Council on Family Violence and Texas victims of domestic violence.

The legislation is called the Helping End Abusive Living Situations Act, or HEALS. Cornyn will also go on a tour of the transitional housing for victims that the HEALS Act would fund.

HEALS would provide money to increase the amount of time victims could stay at the SAFE housing facility. The act would also give direction to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to find more housing options for domestic violence victims.

Another life-saving tool for survivors of domestic violence in Austin is the program "Handbags for Hope." The Travis County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Texas Advocacy Project to ask the community to donate purses, which will be given to survivors with the National Domestic Violence Hotline number inside. The bags will be delivered to shelters across Texas giving victims easy access to help during dangerous situations