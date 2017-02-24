Broadway hit Hamilton coming to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Broadway smash heard rapping around the world is coming to Austin.

Hamilton has announced their national tour and tickets are now on sale. But before you start jumping for joy, the musical won’t be here until the 2018-19 season.

The musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda is the story of the immigrant orphan who grew up to be the first U.S. Treasury Secretary, Alexander Hamilton. The diverse cast has been praised, along with the scores ranging from pop to gospel and R&B.

The cast is also known for their Twitter feud with President Donald Trump in 2016. Trump blasted the musical for giving a speech about multiracial acceptance after a performance with Vice President Mike Pence in the audience.

“We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” said Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays the U.S.’s third vice president Aaron Burr.

“The Theater must always be a safe and special place. The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize,” tweeted Trump.

The Twitter community showed their overwhelming support for the cast, while some threatened to boycott the show.

Hamilton will be stopping by Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

On Friday, the Lexus Broadway in Austin presented by Texas Performing Arts also announced its full lineup for the 2017-18 season:

The King and I

Finding Neverland

School of Rock

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

An American in Paris

RENT

The Book of Mormon

If you can’t wait ’till Hamilton rolls into town to take in some Broadway, you could head over to our contest page where we’re giving away tickets to Beautiful, the Carole King musical.