GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Business has returned back to normal at the Williams County Jail after a reported bomb threat earlier Friday morning.

The jail was placed on lockdown for a short period time while authorities secured the building. The jail has an approximate daily inmate population of 650 though it can hold more than 1500 inmates.

A KXAN crew at the scene indicated people were walking in and out of the building just before 10 a.m.