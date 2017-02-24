Blue Bell launches Ice Cream Cone flavor

Related Coverage New president takes reins at Blue Bell

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for record warm temperatures in February, Blue Bell is launching a new twist on the ice cream experience.

The Ice Cream Cone flavor is vanilla ice cream mixed with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped peanuts and a chocolate sundae sauce swirl.

“We may have solved one of the biggest dilemmas for ice cream fans, cone versus bowl,” said Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell president. “Ice Cream Cone is a great combination of everything you would expect, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and cone pieces. And a cone always needs a topping, so we added in the chopped roasted peanuts. Ice Cream Cone is about as close to perfection as you can get.”

Stores will begin stocking the limited edition flavor on Friday, but it’s not the only new trick up Blue Bell’s sleeves.

“This is our first brand new flavor of the year, and you can expect a few more in the coming months,” Dickson said.