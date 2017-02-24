Bastrop bank robbery suspect arrested at his home 15 minutes later

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — An alleged bank robber is behind bars after police say he stole money and threatened workers at a Bastrop bank Friday morning.

Around 9:51 a.m. Bastrop police were called to the Greater Texas Federal Credit Union after a man pulled out a gun and started demanding money. Fearing for their lives, police say, the bank clerks handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Warren Massey, managed to escape before police arrived. A mere 15 minutes later, police found Massey at his home. He led police on a short foot chase before they arrested him.

Evidence from the robbery was found at Massey’s home. He is booked into the Bastrop County Jail for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, which is a first degree felony.

No one was injured in the robbery.