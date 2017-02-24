Bastrop bank robbery suspect arrested at his home 15 minutes later

By Published: Updated:
(Chris Nelson/KXAN)
(Chris Nelson/KXAN)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — An alleged bank robber is behind bars after police say he stole money and threatened workers at a Bastrop bank Friday morning.

Around 9:51 a.m. Bastrop police were called to the Greater Texas Federal Credit Union after a man pulled out a gun and started demanding money. Fearing for their lives, police say, the bank clerks handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Warren Massey, managed to escape before police arrived. A mere 15 minutes later, police found Massey at his home. He led police on a short foot chase before they arrested him.

Evidence from the robbery was found at Massey’s home. He is booked into the Bastrop County Jail for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, which is a first degree felony.

No one was injured in the robbery.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s