Barton Springs Pool back open offering relief from high temperatures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With one of the hottest Februaries Austin has ever seen, many people are looking to cool down with temperatures feeling a lot like summer.

There is relief in sight, Barton Springs Pool is back open on Friday after Sunday night’s heavy rains. It opened around 5 a.m. for early morning swimmers.

Austin Parks says the pool will resume normal hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Earlier this month, the pool was emptied to create a better environment for salamanders. The work was done by the Eliza Spring Daylighting Project, to protect the endangered salamanders who call Barton Springs home. The Watershed Protection Department says a pipe used to transport water flowing from the amphitheater area, where the salamanders live, is being removed. Crews replaced the pipe with an open stream to operate more naturally, and ultimately enhance the salamanders’ habitat. A change like this could potentially help in the recovery of the species.