Austin Music Show Features Local Bands & Hot Spots

Local bands and businesses are what 512 Studios Live! is all about, and they’re kicking off their 4th season. Omar Vallejo joined us in the studio to tell us more. 512 Studios Live is an Austin based T.V show created by Omar Vallejo showcasing local bands, bars and businesses. The show has been receiving accolades from local and social media. Along with some comedic satire and hokey skits, the show has been promoting the Austin Music Scene and local hot spots along the way. Season four of 512 Studios Live! airs Saturdays at 11 PM on the CW Austin. For more information go to 512studioslive.com.

