American Homebrewers Association holds rally in Austin

Boiling (boil kettle) during a brew. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you received a brew your own beer kit for Christmas, you’re not alone. The number of people getting into homebrewing has steadily increased over the past decade.

On Saturday, the American Homebrewers Association is hosting a rally in Austin to connect other beer enthusiasts and homebrewers in the area. The AHA Rally will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Oskar Blues Brewery in north Austin.

Rallies are free for current AHA members. Non-members can join online, or sign up for a discounted rate at the rally itself.

The AHA says there are nearly 2,100 Texans that are currently AHA members, with around 40,000 members worldwide. A survey conducted by AHA says there is an estimated 1.2 million homebrewers in the United States. There are also hundreds of homebrew clubs across the country, with several in Central Texas. Find out about the clubs here.

Year AHA Total Members Texas Members
2007 12,061  607
2008 16,115 726
2009 19,131 930
2010 20,502 1,093
2011 26,647 1,407
2012 31,904 1,656
2013 35,418 1,894
2014 38,781 1,955
2015 39,230 1,962
2016 40,352 2,091

 

