Alamo Drafthouse Mueller opens March 9th

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Fans of Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse only have a short while to wait until the next iteration opens in east Austin.

Alamo’s Mueller location, the sixth Drafthouse in Austin, will open on March 9. Located right next to the Thinkery, the popular movie theater will also include a state of the art bar and event space, the Barrel O’ Fun.

Six auditoriums will hold a potential 609 movie goers at a time for the latest Hollywood blockbusters and the curated specialty programming the chain has become known for.

Everyone who knows the Drafthouse knows about the special menu items able to be enjoyed during a film. Mueller’s location will have new items like Chilaquiles and the Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich, with many of the menu favorites from other locations.

As for the new bar, Barrel O’ Fun is unique in that, during the day, the hall will be family friendly, with a vintage boardwalk feel and carnival games. When the sun sets, the sign and interior physically changes the location to the Bar O’ Fun, with the usual bar offerings and specially created cocktails.

Want to check it out before the 9th? Training days for staff begins March 3. During that time, patrons can enjoy discounted food and non-alcoholic drinks.

