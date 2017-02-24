African-American newspapers thriving amid industry slump

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Newspapers nationwide have drastically cut down on production, a result of a slump in advertising and a drop in readership.

That’s not the case with part of the industry — African-American-owned newspapers — which are still going strong. Much of the success comes from changes in one of Austin’s mostly-black communities.

For 44 years, East Austin’s “The Villager” newspaper has been free of charge. That’s what Tommie Wyatt wanted when he started publishing the weekly, and he says it’s going to stay that way.

He says it has nothing to do with making money, and everything to do with news a community can use.

