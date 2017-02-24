2017 ABC Kite Fest

Hundreds gathered at Zilker Park Sunday morning to enjoy the nice weather and a colorful showing of kites.
WHEN: Sunday, March 5, 2014

WHERE: Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, Texas

AUSTIN – Each year, on the first Sunday in March, more than 20,000 locals gather on Zilker’s sprawling turf to fly kites, compete against fellow kite flyers in various categories, and to simply spend a beautiful day in the park with their friends (including the four-legged kind) and family at the ABC Zilker Kite Festival . There is no admission to attend or participate in contests.

When The Exchange Club of Austin first produced the Zilker Kite Festival in 1928, it hadn’t anticipated such an overwhelming response from the locals. It was only eight years after the first flight that the kite festival moved to its larger permanent location at Zilker Park, making it easier to soar above your competition instead of crashing into them.

People weren't the only ones participating with kites, Kaxan made an appearance flying his very own kite.
Bobby Jenkins, ABC Home and Commercial Services president/CEO and Festival spokesperson says, “This is a beloved, free event that has been a favorite custom for our city for generations. The simple act of gathering in the park to fly kites together—with no barriers to participation—that is what Austin is truly about.”

While guest are encouraged to bring their own kites, there will be some on sale, plus on-site kite-making workshops.   Attendees are also encouraged to share their favorite photos and kite sightings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag: #ZilkerKiteFest.

Getting There

Free parking is available downtown at the State parking lots at 1604 Colorado Street and on the southside at the Toney Burger Activity Center at 3200 Jones Road.The first shuttle departs at 9:45 .a.m and the last shuttle going to the park leaves at 2:30 pm. Shuttles will continue taking riders back to the parking lots until 5:30 p.m. Round trip shuttle rides are $5 for persons 12 yrs and over. Well-mannered dogs on leashes are allowed on the shuttles. Kids and dogs ride free.

Additional information, including alternate parking and driving directions are available on the event site.

Barton Springs Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the Kite Festival.

 

 

