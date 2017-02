HOUSTON (KPRC) — An 18-year-old employee at a southeast Houston Subway restaurant was shot and killed while trying to protect his mother during an attempted robbery.

Javier Flores and his mother were the only people in the Subway when the two suspects rushed in and pointed a gun at the mother, according to KPRC.

Flores was shot as he tried to push his mother out of the way. The teenager was a junior in high school.

Police say the robbers ran from the store empty-handed.

