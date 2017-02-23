Vigil to highlight economic contributions of Texas immigrants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The immigration debate is taking center stage on the south steps of the State Capitol Thursday night. Hundreds are expected to turn out for a candlelight vigil to show lawmakers that the contribution immigrants make to the Texas economy is vital.

The vigil was prompted by Senate Bill 4, which would prohibit sanctuary city policies. While this type of legislation has come up during past session, the immigration advocacy group, Immigrants United, who is holding the vigil, says they are concerned this session with how quickly the bill has moved through the Senate.

The main pitch of Immigrants United is for lawmakers to stop SB 4. They say the 4.5 million immigrants living in Texas make a significant economic contribution. Out of that number an estimated 1.6 million immigrants are undocumented.

“As taxpayers, business owners, and workers we contribute to the economy and Texas’ success story and show we are going to fight for dignity and respect for the millions of immigrant families in Texas,” says Luis Ortega, Executive Director, Immigrants United.

A report released by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Austin, found in 2010 Texas collected $178 million in property taxes and $1.4 billion in sales tax revenue from undocumented immigrants. The report also states the primary reason immigrants are drawn to Texas is for jobs.

Still, the Travis County Republican party believes there needs to be a law on the books that clarifies a path to citizenship and what happens if you aren’t here legally.

“We should be able to light a candle right there along with them, but unfortunately politics gets in the way and this isn’t about human rights it’s about politics and so we would like to remind them that this is a problem we both face both sides Republican and Democrat and we need to work on solutions together,” says Andy Hogue, Communications Director.

Right now SB 4 is awaiting debate in the House.

Thursday night’s vigil takes place at 6:45 p.m. on the south steps. Austin City Council member Greg Casar and State Representative Gina Hinojosa are expected to be there.

Kate Weidaw is live with more on both sides of the immigration debate on KXAN TV from 4:30 to 9 a.m.