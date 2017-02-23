Tips to Find the Perfect Frames

The right frames can make or break your look, and shopping for eyeglasses is actually a bit more involved than you might think. Kari Tornes of EyeJoy joined us to guide us in the right direction. She started off by telling us that when looking for the perfect frames you want to follow the age old rule of face shape, however with the right fit you can pull off a lot of different looks. The first model had an angular, square-shaped face and Kari put him in both round and square shaped-frames. She said the versatility can match your mood or your style depending on the day. Next Kari showed us some unique styles like the infinity style and a dramatic cat eye style. She told us with good fit it is possible to pull these distinctive styles off! For Amanda, she gave her a more squared-off frame that was angled slightly on the sides. They were in a wine color, so they stood out, but the dark hue made them complimentary to any outfit. Lastly, she put Amanda in a more rounded frame that was a dark matte color with gold embellishments. These were more of an elegant frame that beautifully followed along her cheekbones. Kari recommends having a few pairs of versatile frames to match your each and every look.

Eye Joy is on north Lamar.

Go to eyejoytexas.com or call them at 512-459-5700 for more information.