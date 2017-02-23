Texas day care fires teacher over anti-Semitic tweets

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A North Texas day care says it has fired a teacher who posted a number of anti-Semitic tweets including one that encourages Jewish people to be killed.

The Children’s Courtyard in Arlington said in a statement this week that the comments by Nancy Salem are offensive and don’t reflect the center’s views.

One tweet tells another person who’s traveling abroad to, “Kiss the Palestine ground for me and kill some jews!”

Another tweet asks, “How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough.”

A Twitter message indicates her account has been suspended.

A watchdog group earlier issued a report saying Salem was a member of a university campus association that spread anti-Semitic messages.

A phone message left at the home where Salem is believed to live was not returned.