Petition aims to make tacos official food of Texas

By Published: Updated:
President Barack Obama waves as he carries his taco order after an unannounced stop at Torchy's Tacos, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Obama traveled to Austin, to speak at South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) and attend two Democratic National Committee fundraisers. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Barack Obama waves as he carries his taco order after an unannounced stop at Torchy's Tacos, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Obama traveled to Austin, to speak at South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) and attend two Democratic National Committee fundraisers. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before the battle of the Alamo and the Texas Revolution, residents of the Lone star state were enjoying the food infused with Mexican tradition; tacos.

A group gathering support from taco-lovers across the state is petitioning to have tacos become the official food of Texas. From breakfast to lunch and dinner, Texans eat tacos for every meal.

“I invite you, along with the Texas Taco Council (yeah, that’s a thing!) to sign this petition and let’s make tacos the national food of Texas y’all,” says Mando Rayo, the co-author of the book Tacos of Texas.

Rayo says tacos are more than just a tasty dish, they are rooted in tradition wrapping Texas and Mexico’s lengthy history into a tortilla. He says people should trust his judgement because he literally wrote the book on Texas tacos, Tacos of Texas. Traveling from El Paso to Houston, Rayo says tacos can be found at nearly every turn in Texas.

Even former President Barack Obama loves Texas tacos. He stopped by Austin’s top taco spot Torchy’s when he was here for SXSW in 2016.

Less than 300 names are needed to complete the petition’s goal of 1,000 signatures.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s