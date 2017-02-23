One Foot in Front of the Other

By Published: Updated:
back-on-my-feet

From the brink of homelessness to finishing the Austin Marathon, it’s proof that putting one foot in front of the other can help a person make huge life changes.
Raymon Hargrove is a member of the Back On My Feet program and he visited us to tell us what it’s meant to him, how we can help, and how we can get running if we want to.

Here are Raymon’s Running Tips:

  • Get new shoes every year and buy them one size bigger.
  • Drink 1 gallon of water the day before.
  • Run 3 times each week.
  • Eat 6 bananas the day before.
  • Stretch before and after each time you run.

You can support Back on My Feet by gettting tickets to their annual fundraiser–Bash which will be held Thursday March 2nd at the J-W Marriott downtown.
For tickets and information go to austin.backonmyfeet.org.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s