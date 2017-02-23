From the brink of homelessness to finishing the Austin Marathon, it’s proof that putting one foot in front of the other can help a person make huge life changes.

Raymon Hargrove is a member of the Back On My Feet program and he visited us to tell us what it’s meant to him, how we can help, and how we can get running if we want to.

Here are Raymon’s Running Tips:

Get new shoes every year and buy them one size bigger.

Drink 1 gallon of water the day before.

Run 3 times each week.

Eat 6 bananas the day before.

Stretch before and after each time you run.

You can support Back on My Feet by gettting tickets to their annual fundraiser–Bash which will be held Thursday March 2nd at the J-W Marriott downtown.

For tickets and information go to austin.backonmyfeet.org.