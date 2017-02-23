New rules coming to parks along the San Marcos River

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The city of San Marcos is hoping to eliminate overcrowding at public parks this summer by implementing new rules along the San Marcos River.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Assistant Parks Director William Ford said a recent study shows that 90 percent of park visitors on the weekend are from out of town. Ford adds that parking is limited with the amount of people visiting the parks during the summer months and that a large amount of trash is left behind.

“It’s like these people weren’t coming for the day, they were coming to stay,” said Parks Board Chair member Paul Murray at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The parks department suggested five new short-term solutions to eliminate overcrowding.

Move picnic sites away from the river in all river parks No on-street parking on Cheatham Street at Rio Vista during weekends and holidays Remove picnic tables and grills on Cheatham Street Tents and other forms of shelter are only allowed where a city provided picnic table is located No portable grills in city river parks from City Park to Lucio Park

“We had issues especially with charcoal grills of people dumping it in the river, the grass, there was a little girl that stepped on a hot coal, it’s just not a safe thing,” said Murray.

The parks department is also looking at a list of long-term possibilities to be considered for the parks master plan and park ordinances.

No charcoal grills and remove existing grills Gates to entrances of city river parks to help enforce curfews Additional restroom facilities Park user fees Parking fees Additional parking areas Additional park rangers

The short-term changes are expected to take effect around Memorial Day.’

