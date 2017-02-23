Missing Kyle teenager may be in Austin or Wimberley

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police are asking for your help finding a missing teenager who may be in the area of Austin or Wimberley.

Officers say Kylei Ashlyn Glasgow, 13, was last seen in her residence in the 4400 block of Mather in Kyle at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Glasgow is described as five feet tall, 100 pounds, thin build, with hazel eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray t-shirt (with alien pocket) and black size 7 Vans shoes.

Police say she may be with a man known as Sky, who is possibly 19 or 20 years old. He may be driving a blue Hummer or SUV.

Kyle police ask that you call them at 512-268-3232 or your local law enforcement agency if you know of Glasgow’s location.