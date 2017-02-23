Man dies after falling into BBQ grill in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — Fire investigators are on the scene of a reported house fire on River Road in Wichita Falls. The home is now surrounded by crime scene tape and officials say the man is dead.

Investigators believe that the man was cooking over an outdoor grill, fell into the grill, caught fire, and then ignited nearby trash which then caught a house on fire.

How or why the man may have fallen into the grill is not know at this time, however investigators believe it may have been a medical episode. First responders from Wichita County, Wichita Falls and the Fiberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

For updates visit TexomasHomepage.com.