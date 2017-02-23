LBJ High School on lockdown, person shot nearby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been shot in the leg near LBJ High School in east Austin, causing the school to go on lockdown.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Purple Sage Drive at 5:10 p.m. Student Zoe Czarnecki, a junior at the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA), which shares a campus with LBJ, says she was practicing with the school’s Ultimate Frisbee team on fields next to campus when they heard a series of shots. The soccer and track teams were also practicing outside at the time.

Minutes later, a teacher told the students to come inside the school and shelter in place.

Additional information is not immediately available.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene.