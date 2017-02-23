LBJ High School on lockdown, person shot nearby

By Published: Updated:
FILE - LBJ High School (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - LBJ High School (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been shot in the leg near LBJ High School in east Austin, causing the school to go on lockdown.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Purple Sage Drive at 5:10 p.m. Student Zoe Czarnecki, a junior at the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA), which shares a campus with LBJ, says she was practicing with the school’s Ultimate Frisbee team on fields next to campus when they heard a series of shots. The soccer and track teams were also practicing outside at the time.

Minutes later, a teacher told the students to come inside the school and shelter in place.

Additional information is not immediately available.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s