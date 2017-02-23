Jack Ingram, Matthew McConaughey raising funds for Central Texas kids

By Published: Updated:
Jack Ingram (left), Matthew McConaughey and Mack Brown join together for their event MJ&M
Jack Ingram (left), Matthew McConaughey and Mack Brown join together for their event MJ&M

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former UT Coach Mack Brown, Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey and country music star Jack Ingram are getting ready to host the Mack, Jack and McConaughey event, which raises money for Central Texas organizations.

Since the two day event launched in 2013, the nonprofit has given over $5 million to charitable organizations. Mack, Jack and Matthew are specifically concerned about family and children in the community.

“Funds raised through MJ&M 2017 will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, Just Keep Livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin,” says Ingram.

The event on April 21, will feature a Jack and friends concert. There will be several artists performing at the Friday night concert. Two of the singers performing wrote several of Taylor Swift’s hits and Little Big Town.

Ingram says raising money for these causes is personal to him after his experience with childhood allergies. Having a child with severe allergies, Ingram says he wants to do something that will help kids in the area.

“This is truly my favorite night of the year because I get to be with the most incredibly talented and generous musicians I know, and we are able to do what we love: playing music for a great cause,” says Ingram.

The funds from the event will go to research at Dell Children’s Hospital. They will also fund Epi-pens across Austin Independent Schools.

Tickets are already on sale, you can buy tickets to the event here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s