Jack Ingram, Matthew McConaughey raising funds for Central Texas kids

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former UT Coach Mack Brown, Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey and country music star Jack Ingram are getting ready to host the Mack, Jack and McConaughey event, which raises money for Central Texas organizations.

Since the two day event launched in 2013, the nonprofit has given over $5 million to charitable organizations. Mack, Jack and Matthew are specifically concerned about family and children in the community.

“Funds raised through MJ&M 2017 will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, Just Keep Livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin,” says Ingram.

The event on April 21, will feature a Jack and friends concert. There will be several artists performing at the Friday night concert. Two of the singers performing wrote several of Taylor Swift’s hits and Little Big Town.

Ingram says raising money for these causes is personal to him after his experience with childhood allergies. Having a child with severe allergies, Ingram says he wants to do something that will help kids in the area.

“This is truly my favorite night of the year because I get to be with the most incredibly talented and generous musicians I know, and we are able to do what we love: playing music for a great cause,” says Ingram.

The funds from the event will go to research at Dell Children’s Hospital. They will also fund Epi-pens across Austin Independent Schools.

Tickets are already on sale, you can buy tickets to the event here.