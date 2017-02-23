Inauguration singer: Trump, meet my transgender sister

Singer Jackie Evancho and her sister Juliet want to meet with Trump to discuss transgender rights. (CBS 8 via CBS News)
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a month after performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, singer Jackie Evancho says she and her transgender sister want to meet with him about transgender rights.

The 16-year-old made the request in a tweet Wednesday night. Evancho appeared alongside her sister, Juliet, on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday. Juliet Evancho says they hope to “enlighten” the president.

The tweet followed the Trump administration’s move Wednesday to end federal protection for transgender students that allowed them to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

The former “America’s Got Talent” contestant sang the national anthem at Trump’s Jan. 20 inaugural and tells ‘GMA’ that she would do so again. She says she sang not because of politics, but for “the honor and privilege” of performing for her country.

