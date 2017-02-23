Four suspects break in, rob Texas State student’s apartment

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University sent an alert out to its students and staff Thursday evening after a student reported a robbery.

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, a student said four suspects broke into the apartment in the Bobcat Village Apartments, located at 1301 Aquarena Springs, just east of campus.

Texas State police describe the four suspects as black males, one with dreadlocks and another with a red t-shirt pulled up over his face. After taking several items, the suspects ran away in an unknown direction.

UPD and San Marcos Police are currently searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact university police.

If a student needs assistance walking on campus at night, the Bobcat Bobbies can escort you. The Bobcat Bobbies can be contacted at (512) 245-7233 (SAFE). More information on this program can be found at www.police.txstate.edu/Services/Campus-Transport.html.

