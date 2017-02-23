Forecasters say parts of Texas face critical wildfire danger

Flames from the Hidden Pines fire glow at night on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015 Bastrop, Texas. Residents of about 400 homes have been advised to evacuate since the fire began Tuesday, officials said. The cause of the blaze is unknown. (Jay Janner)/Austin American-Statesman via AP) AUSTIN CHRONICLE OUT, COMMUNITY IMPACT OUT, INTERNET AND TV MUST CREDIT PHOTOGRAPHER AND STATESMAN.COM, MAGS OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT MBO
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Forecasters say parts of the Texas Plains face critical wildfire danger conditions through Friday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service on Wednesday announced the areas of concern are Abilene, Amarillo, El Paso, Fort Stockton, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, San Angelo and Wichita Falls.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued an alert describing western portions of Texas as having an extreme threat for wildfires.

Experts raised concerns about sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph, above normal temperatures and low relative humidity. Officials also noted a dry line — a boundary that separates moist air mass from dry air — forming over the region.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials advise against outdoor burning until conditions improve. Drivers are urged to avoid parking and idling in tall, dry grass.

