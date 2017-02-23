Father accused of killing 16-month-old boy, claims he drowned

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21-year-old father is in jail accused of killing his 16-month-old boy earlier this week.

On Monday night, William Robert Gallogly called 911 from the Motel 6 on Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane to report that his son, Noah Lyndon Armand, was “dying” and CPR was in progress, according to an arrest affidavit. When emergency crews arrived, they found Gallogly giving the baby CPR.

The father initially told police he and his son were taking a bath together when his son slipped under the water and “breathed in a bunch of water and became unresponsive.” The baby was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Since the motel is alerted anytime anyone makes a 911 call, the motel’s security guard was the first person at Gallogly’s door. He said when he showed up, the father told him he got out of the tub to use the toilet. According to court documents, the guard emphasized to detectives that the toilet is right next to the tub.

According to the affidavit, the baby’s mother left the child in the care of his father while she went to work that night. During questioning, police say Gallogly became defensive when asked about how much water was in the tub. According to the affidavit, Gallogly responded, “An accident happened–and it was on my watch–so that’s on me.”

When Gallogly’s wife arrived at the police station, authorities say Gallogly ran over to her and “collapsed at her feet and theatrically wailed in despair.” She questioned him about what happened and when he told her he fell asleep while on the toilet, she said she didn’t believe him, continued in the affidavit. The conversation, which was recorded by police on handheld audio recorders, continued and when she asked him whether or not the child was ever in the bathtub, the father said “no” because he “passed out.”

A doctor at the hospital informed a detective that he noticed a suspicious injury to the child’s anus region. The child’s mother said before she left for work, she had changed the boy’s diaper and she didn’t see any injuries or bleeding on his body. An autopsy showed the baby had internal hemorrhaging of the rectum as well as significant bruising to the head and back.

Gallogly is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony. If convicted, the suspect could be sentenced to 5-99 years or life.

Injury to Child Cases in Austin

Offense Type 2014 2015 2016 (Jan.1-Oct. 20, 2016) Serious Injury to a Child 0 0 0 Injury to Child 145 159 183 Injury to Child (care/custody) 45 38 36 Cases resulting in homicide of child 1 1 2

Source: Austin Police Department