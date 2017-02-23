DIY Flower Arrangement

A large, grand floral arrangement is no doubt beautiful and romantic, but laying low can also make a dramatic and lovely statement. Designer Erin Young of Mercedes Flowers and CMI Wholesale joined us to show us how to make our own flower arrangements. She started off with a low square vase filled with water. Then she added a big leaf at the bottom and put white hydrangeas in the middle. To add a pop of color she randomly dispersed colored roses throughout the arrangement. One vital tip she gave us is to make sure to cut the stems at a diagonal, because it helps the flowers get water easier and keeps bacteria out. Mercedes Flowers offers wholesale flowers if you are looking to create your own arrangement!

Mercedes Flowers and CMI Wholesale is on Highway 290.

Go to mercedesflowers.com or call 512-291-3536.