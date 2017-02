COMAL COUNTY (KXAN) — A person is dead following a crash involving a tractor trailer and a vehicle in Comal County Thursday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash has southbound Interstate 35 at Old Bastrop Road closed and one lane of northbound I-35 closed.

Police say there are major delays for southbound drivers. The delay in the northbound direction is not as heavy.

The crash happened around 5:09 a.m. near Watson Lane.

